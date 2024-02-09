Independent Rashad Khan wins PK-28 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Muhammad Rashad Khan has won the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election from PK-28, Shangla-I by securing 17,172 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent candidate Shaukat Ali who bagged 11,873 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 32.41 per cent.