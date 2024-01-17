Independent UK highlights Dr. Amjad Saqib’s vision for global poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) In a leading feature by the Independent UK in its Asia edition, the visionary efforts of Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib and his foundation, Akhuwat, take center stage as they lead a transformative movement in the global fight against poverty.

Dr. Saqib's initiatives are gaining recognition for their impact in alleviating poverty, with specific emphasis on Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing global efforts to combat economic disparities.

The article provides a comprehensive overview of Dr. Saqib's advocacy for microfinance, shedding light on the international recognition he has earned through his unwavering commitment to alleviating poverty.

It emphasizes Dr. Saqib's role as a pioneering advocate for microfinance, portraying it not just as a financial strategy but as a powerful instrument for driving social change.

The Independent's narrative elucidates how microfinance, facilitated through interest-free small loans, empowers individuals, families, and communities, liberating them from the shackles of poverty and initiating a positive ripple effect.

The article explains how Dr. Saqib's leadership in microfinance has earned him international acclaim, culminating in his appointment as the Chairperson of BISP.

The narrative unfolds the inspiring journey of Akhuwat, founded by Dr. Saqib in 2001, now recognized as the world's largest interest-free microfinance institution.

Originating with a humble $100 seed fund, Akhuwat has disbursed a remarkable $1 billion as interest-free loans, transforming the lives of over 6 million families in Pakistan. This success story underscores the profound impact of microfinance on a grand scale.

The Independent article explores into the global awards bestowed upon Dr. Saqib, accentuating his contributions with prestigious awards such as the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the 2018 Islamic Economy Award, and a Nobel Peace prize nomination in 2022.

Concluding with a focus on Dr. Saqib's vision, the article positions it as a roadmap for a more equitable and sustainable future. Emphasizing the importance of innovative interest-free solutions, especially in the face of global challenges, the narrative highlights how Dr. Saqib's vision positions individuals as active participants in their own upliftment.

This recognition signifies a significant milestone for Pakistan and underscores the crucial role of microfinance in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.