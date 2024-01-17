Independent UK Highlights Dr. Amjad Saqib’s Vision For Global Poverty Alleviation
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) In a leading feature by the Independent UK in its Asia edition, the visionary efforts of Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib and his foundation, Akhuwat, take center stage as they lead a transformative movement in the global fight against poverty.
Dr. Saqib's initiatives are gaining recognition for their impact in alleviating poverty, with specific emphasis on Pakistan, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing global efforts to combat economic disparities.
The article, published on January 16, 2024, underscores the current relevance and recognition of Dr. Saqib's efforts in the ongoing global fight against poverty.
The article provides a comprehensive overview of Dr. Saqib's advocacy for microfinance, shedding light on the international recognition he has earned through his unwavering commitment to alleviating poverty.
It emphasizes Dr. Saqib's role as a pioneering advocate for microfinance, portraying it not just as a financial strategy but as a powerful instrument for driving social change.
The Independent's narrative elucidates how microfinance, facilitated through interest-free small loans, empowers individuals, families, and communities, liberating them from the shackles of poverty and initiating a positive ripple effect.
The article explains how Dr. Saqib's leadership in microfinance has earned him international acclaim, culminating in his appointment as the Chairperson of BISP.
This appointment stands as a testament to his global recognition, a direct result of his relentless efforts and vision for poverty eradication.
The article underscores the international acknowledgment of his leadership in this critical domain, said a news release.
The narrative unfolds the inspiring journey of Akhuwat, founded by Dr. Saqib in 2001, now recognized as the world's largest interest-free microfinance institution.
Originating with a humble $100 seed fund, Akhuwat has disbursed a remarkable $1 billion as interest-free loans, transforming the lives of over 6 million families in Pakistan. This success story underscores the profound impact of microfinance on a grand scale.
The Independent article explores into the global awards bestowed upon Dr. Saqib, accentuating his contributions with prestigious awards such as the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the 2018 Islamic Economy Award, and a Nobel Peace prize nomination in 2022.
These accolades position Dr. Saqib as a global figure in the fight against poverty, amplifying the significance of his work.
Concluding with a focus on Dr. Saqib's vision, the article positions it as a roadmap for a more equitable and sustainable future. Emphasizing the importance of innovative interest-free solutions, especially in the face of global challenges, the narrative highlights how Dr. Saqib's vision positions individuals as active participants in their own upliftment.
This recognition by an international newspaper marks a pivotal moment for Pakistan on the global stage.
The Independent UK commends Dr. Amjad Saqib's impactful vision and contributions, portraying him as a beacon of hope in the ongoing global fight against poverty.
This recognition signifies a significant milestone for Pakistan and underscores the crucial role of microfinance in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Strengthening fruit plant nurseries enterprises to boost local agribusiness7 minutes ago
-
Youth must exploit their capabilities to explore new horizons: ex-president FPCCI8 minutes ago
-
Two extortionists apprehend8 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies Board IUB holds seminar regarding HEC's opportunities for professionals8 minutes ago
-
Women robbers’ gang busted8 minutes ago
-
Dr Amjad Saqib's vision of ending global poverty earns int'l acclamation8 minutes ago
-
Ineffective Thalassemia centers in Quetta add to patients miseries8 minutes ago
-
BFC gets operational to boost commercial activities in Multan18 minutes ago
-
SAPM Sohrab meets Qatari Labour Minister, discuss safe immigration18 minutes ago
-
AGC-G chairs District Quality Control Board meeting28 minutes ago
-
Excise dept recovers over Rs 1.61b taxes in Multan division28 minutes ago
-
Ten suspects held during search, strike operation in Kohat28 minutes ago