Independents Win Sargodha Cantt Board By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The final results of the three wards of Cantonment board by-elections 2023 have been released by the District Election Commissioner Sargodha.

According to the final results released here on Friday, independent candidates were elected from the three wards.

In ward 1, independent candidate Farooq Wohra was declared successful by getting 840 votes, while his opponent Kashan Ashraf got 29 votes.

Similarly, Shehzad Naeem from ward no 9 was elected by getting 2267 votes while Shujaat Bashir remained second by getting 1884 votes.

In ward 10 of Cantonment, independent candidate Gul Sher was declared successful by getting 1557 votes and his opponent Zawar Hussain got 1493 votes.

