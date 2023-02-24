UrduPoint.com

Indh Minister For Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah For Timely Completion Of Road Repair Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 07:19 PM

indh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for timely completion of road repair projects

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday, directed to complete all ongoing projects of construction and repair of roads in city on time while maintaining quality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Friday, directed to complete all ongoing projects of construction and repair of roads in city on time while maintaining quality.

He, during visit of different areas of the city to inspect ongoing development works, said that lining work on more than 400 major and small roads was continue of them 268 roads were being constructed by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with support of CLICK program of World Bank.

The minister said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's vision was to ensure provision of maximum facilities to the people and Sindh government was taking all possible steps to fulfil the vision.

He said that government was aware of difficulties being faced by the people due to construction work on development projects and that was why they were trying to complete the projects on time.

He also instructed concerned officers to monitor the work in person and also ensure quality of work.

On this occasion, Project Director Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project Asif Jan Siddiqui and Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain briefed the minister in detail while DG Technical Services KMC and other relevant officers were also present.

