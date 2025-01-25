India- A fake democracy proves itself horrible monster in Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Jammu and Kashmir, that had been illegally occupied by India for the last 77 years, continues to witness India's blatant disregard for approximately 18 United Nations Security Council's resolutions. India is pursuing a misguided path of crushing the will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people through useof force.

India strives to call and prove itself a democratic country, but the world sees that the moment one enters in the land of occupied Kashmir, India's so-called democracy fades away and transforms into a horrific monster. For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the veil of Indian democracy reveals an exploitative and oppressive regime.

In occupied Kashmir, demanding freedom is treated as the gravest crime, even though the right to self-determination has been granted to the Kashmiri people by the United Nations itself. Since 1989, Indian forces have martyred over 125,000 Kashmiri civilians simply because they demanded freedom for their homeland. Over 9,000 Kashmiris who sought their right to freedom have been extrajudicially killed and buried in unmarked graves by Indian forces.

In occupied Kashmir, more than 10,000 children protesting against Indian oppression have been targeted by Indian forces with pellet guns, including two-and-a-half-year-old Hiba Nisar.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian soldiers have sexually assaulted 11,500 women, including Aasiya, Neelofar, and 13-year-old Asifa of Pathankot. The harrowing 1991 Kunan-Poshpora incident in Kupwara, where more than 50 Kashmiri women were dishonored by Indian soldiers, remains a dark stain on the face of India’s fake democracy.

India's sham democracy has orphaned over 122,000 children in Kashmir. Indian rulers have turned the Kashmir Valley into a living hell for their political and military goals, leaving behind 24,000 widows. A painful aspect of Kashmir's tragedy is the presence of 2,700 "half-widows" whose husbands were abducted by Indian soldiers years ago, leaving them unaware of whether their spouses are alive or martyred.

The tyrannical Indian rulers, hiding behind the facade of democracy, have carried out over 50 massacres in occupied Kashmir to suppress the freedom struggle, instill fear, and weaken the Kashmiri resistance. Indian forces have attacked civilians in places like Bijbehara, Srinagar, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara, Magarmal, Gow Kadal, and Chotta Bazaar, targeting pedestrians, shopkeepers, and common people, killing and injuring thousands.

In the name of false democracy, Indian forces have abducted and killed Kashmiri youths in fake encounters to gain promotions and rewards. Tragic stories of such fake encounters have unfolded in places like Machil, Srinagar, Hyderpora, Shopian, and others, where Kashmiri youth were martyred.

India's fake democracy has repeatedly been exposed over the past 35 years, as thousands of Kashmiris demanding freedom have been abducted from their homes and subjected to the worst torture in Indian prisons, detention centers, and torture cells. After enduring years of brutal treatment, those released after heavy bribes returned home as living corpses.

The world knows that under the leadership of Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, India deceitfully abrogated Article 370 on August 5, 2019, dividing Jammu and Kashmir, stripping it of its identity, and unilaterally breaking past agreements with the Kashmiri people. Thousands of Kashmiris were arrested again, including leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, such as Masarat Alam Bhat, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Ayaz Akbar, and Saifullah Pir, who remain imprisoned to this day. Journalists, lawyers, and human rights activists were also jailed in occupied Kashmir.

India's deceptive democracy executed Kashmiri leaders Muhammad Maqbool Bhat Shaheed and Muhammad Afzal Guru Shaheed to appease extremist Hindutva supporters. Syed Ali Geelani Shaheed was kept under house arrest for 11 years until his martyrdom. Muhammad Ashraf Khan Sehrai and Syed Altaf Shah were also imprisoned despite severe illness until they embraced martyrdom.

India is stripping Kashmiri people of their democratic, political, social, human, and religious rights. Freedom of expression is entirely banned. No Kashmiri citizen can speak against Indian military terrorism or demand the right to self-determination, public rights, or justice on electronic, print, or social media. Occupied Kashmir has turned into a complete prison where every resident is forced to live as a captive.

Under the guise of fake democracy, India is suppressing basic human rights in occupied Kashmir through black laws such as AFSPA, POTA, TADA, UAPA, and PSA.

Delhi’s rulers are conspiring to turn Kashmir's Muslim majority into a minority. Forty-two lakh Indian citizens have been granted domicile certificates, and thousands of kanals of Kashmiri land are being seized by the Delhi government. Agencies like NIA, CIK, and SIU are working to confiscate and demolish local citizens’ properties.

India, guilty of all these war crimes, is not a democracy but a terrorist state.

It has devastated Kashmiri villages, stripped people of their rights, and continues its oppressive occupation. The Kashmiri people will persist in their struggle for freedom from this usurping state.