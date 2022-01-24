India a fake union with Saffron terror repressing non-Hindu communities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The BJP-led government's Hindutva ideology has exposed the real face of India as a fake union where all non-Hindu communities are being repressed which also badly damaged the social fabric of the Indian society.

In every part of the country, the state-backed RSS goons are found killing or torturing the non-Hindu people including Christians, Sikhs and Dalits forcing them to chant slogans of Hindu supremacy, raising serious questions to the so-called secular nature of the Indian constitution.

Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day marking the implementation of the Indian Constitution which was designed primarily to make the newly independent Indian Republic as a secular state.

But constitutional secularism failed to transform Indian society. The growing antagonism under the watch of the current BJP government against Indian minorities is merely the manifestation of inherent bias towards non-Hindus.

For years, Indian political leadership deceived the world by presenting a secular outlook; however, the course could not continue forever.

The underlying Hindutva ideology, led by Hindu extremists, has exposed a wedge between Hindus and non-Hindus.

The Indian ethnic and religious minorities not only feel insecure in modern day India, where they face segregation and persecution, but also question the raison d'etre of the Indian Union.

The notion of Indian Union is between rock and a hard place as religious and ethnic minorities are seeking for independent homelands while Hindu-extremists are pushing to convert India into Hindu-Rashtra.

Rising discontent among Indian minorities, religious polarization, and booming separatist movements in various states depict that the idea of Indian Union, created on deceit and false promises, has failed and its edifice is crumbling and likely explode from within soon.

India is destined to breakup in several states, whether it's the Naxalbari movement of the 1960s and 70s, the ongoing unrest of the tribals areas, the marginalization of minorities, the curious case of the Maoists, or the embittered relationship rising from the quota system of the upper castes to the rest of society; the Indian state is in constant conflict with her own people.

Today, India is anything but a secular state. The main threat comes from the rise of Hindutva ideology and its consequences not only for electoral politics, but also for the judiciary and society at large.

Under the patronage of Indian government, Hindu terrorists threat and kill Christians and vandalize their places of worship with sheer impunity.

Anti-Christian vigilantes are sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshipers.

As a result, Indian Christians are forced to hide their faith or perform religious services in secrecy. Almost 300 million Indian Christians are at the receiving end of Hindu-terrorism.

Muslims face discrimination in the job and housing markets. Politically, Muslims are marginalized with less than 6% of MPs in the lower house of Parliament while representing 13.4% of the population.

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is planning a referendum across Indian Punjab and Punjabi majority areas for an independent state of Khalistan in 2022 as the final phase of Khalistan Referendum.

Sikh for Justice has successfully conducted referendum in various Western capitals in which an overwhelming Sikh diaspora voted in favor of Khalistan. Sikhs across the world are uniting for a separate homeland where their basic rights will be protected.

In 2019, India's Parliament passed a bill that would give immigrants from three neighboring countries a pathway to citizenship — except for Muslims. It led to extended protests and international condemnation.

In December 2020, Uttar Pradesh enacted a controversial anti-conversion law, making it more difficult for interfaith couples to marry or for people to convert to islam or Christianity.

Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Assam, introduced similar laws, leading to widespread harassment and, in some cases, arrests for interfaith couples, Christian priests and pastors.

The BJP government is following the agenda of Hindu-Rashtra where Hindutva will be the supreme ideology in every aspect of Indian society.

Today RSS/BJP nationalists have turned Gandhi's killer into a hero of India. The BJP proudly claims Hindutva as its ideology and has hung a giant portrait of Veer Savarkar (charged as a co-conspirator in Gandhi's killing) opposite the portrait of Gandhi in the New Delhi parliament building.

Indian minorities are looking for separate homelands so they could live peacefully and where their basic human rights are protected. India needs fresh social contract as the old fake union has been badly exposed.