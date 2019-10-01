UrduPoint.com
India Accepts All Conditions Of Pakistan On Kartarpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:02 PM

India has accepted Pakistan’s all terms over Kartarpur Corridor and sent back to Pakistan the copy of the agreement, media reports claim

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) India has accepted Pakistan’s all terms over Kartarpur Corridor and sent back to Pakistan the copy of the agreement, media reports claim.

In a new development, media reports say, India has accepted all terms and conditions put forward by Pakistan regarding Kartarpur Corridor. However, according to the reports, $ 20 fee for providing way through the corridor had not been mentioned in the agreement and it is likely that Pakistan will increase Kartarpur Corridor fee.

Federal Minister for religious affairs Noorul Haq Qadri said that Kartarpur Corridor would be functional in November this year due to the efforts of PM Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing international Sikh Convention.

He said International Sikh Convention was a step towards a destination and Kartarpur would be open in November. It may be mentioned here that Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated last year in November and a promise was made that Kartarpur Corridor would be functional before 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak while work on the corridor from Pakistan side has completed but on the Indian side, it has not been completed so far.

The 4th round of talks was held at Zero Point where the religious minister said that the corridor would be opened in Nov this year.

