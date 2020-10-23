UrduPoint.com
India Accuses Pakistan Of Committing 3,800 Ceasefire Violations In 2020

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2020, breaking the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in the weekly virtual press briefing on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2020, breaking the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said in the weekly virtual press briefing on Friday.

Srivastava said that such violations were regularly discussed with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

"Pakistan forces have continued to engage in unprovoked ceasefire violations, often from civilian areas, to support infiltration of terrorists across the LoC. This is a clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two sides. This year, till date, Pakistani forces have carried out more than 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations. There have also been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC in the garb of civilian activities," Srivastava said.

Srivastava's statements were timed to the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, which is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, consisting of 39 member countries. The meeting was focused on Pakistan's compliance with the group's 27-point action plan.

The FATF Plenary, which runs from Wednesday to Friday, will review Pakistan's activities and come up with future steps after verifying Islamabad's claims regarding the implementation of the action points.

The spokesperson also pointed out that Pakistan has not fulfilled several of the action items.

"As is well known, Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities and individuals and has almost not yet taken any action against several entities and individuals including those proscribed by the UNSC," the spokesperson said.

In 2003, India and Pakistan concluded a ceasefire agreement to end the confrontation across their disputed border in the northern Kashmir region. The number of violations has, however, increased over the recent years, and in 2019, India accused Pakistan of committing 3,289 ceasefire violations, the highest number in the last 16 years, according to Indian media, citing the military.

Pakistan, in its turn, said India had violated the ceasefire 1,595 times in 2020, according to media reports.

