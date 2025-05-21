Open Menu

India Acted Cowardly In Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 09:41 PM

India acted cowardly in Khuzdar: Aleem Khan

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the tragic incident in Khuzdar, stating that India has resorted to an extremely despicable act in retaliation for its defeat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the tragic incident in Khuzdar, stating that India has resorted to an extremely despicable act in retaliation for its defeat.

In a statement, he said that targeting innocent children is an exceptionally barbaric and inhumane act one that only India could commit.

Abdul Aleem Khan asserted that every drop of a student’s blood will be accounted for and each terrorist involved will be brought to justice. "Let the enemy be under no illusion, the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces, he added.

He further said that if the need arises again we will respond with even greater force.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families of the innocent children martyred in the Khuzdar blast. He prayed for patience and strength for the grieving families and for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

He emphasized that the entire nation mourns the loss of young lives in this incident. He described the attack on a school bus full of innocent children as an ultimate act of terrorism and brutality one that will not go unanswered.

