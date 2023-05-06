UrduPoint.com

India Actual Spoiler Of Peace In South Asia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

India actual spoiler of peace in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts on Saturday said that India has remained the actual spoiler of peace in South Asia since independence in 1947 and its hegemonic designs posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

They said the threats to the regional peace have intensified manifold ever since Narendra Modi came to power in India in 2014, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They deplored that India has been impeding the way for decades towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and Modi regime's August 05, 2019 illegal actions amply prove that New Delhi is least concerned about the peace in the region.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that India through military aggression on October 27 in 1947 occupied more than half of the-then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops in Srinagar. Following this invasion, India has foiled all attempts by the UN Security Council to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir.

India is using state terrorism to muzzle the Kashmiris' voice for right to self-determination for the last over seven decades, they said.

They said, India's mischievous activities are responsible for deterioration of its ties with neighbouring countries. Peace continued to elude South Asia due to New Delhi's subversive activities and its belligerence against neighbours.

Experts and analysts maintained that Pakistan has been leading the efforts to achieve peace in South Asia. Pakistan has time and again informed the world about India's destabilizing role in the region.

They said to ensure peace in the region, the world must check India's hegemonic designs. It is time for the international community to take cognizance of the Indian role as a spoiler in the South Asian region, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Independence August October 2019 Media All Asia

Recent Stories

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

18 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

40 minutes ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

48 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

48 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.