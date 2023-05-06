India actual spoiler of peace in South Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Political experts and analysts on Saturday said that India has remained the actual spoiler of peace in South Asia since independence in 1947 and its hegemonic designs posed a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

They said the threats to the regional peace have intensified manifold ever since Narendra Modi came to power in India in 2014, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They deplored that India has been impeding the way for decades towards a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and Modi regime's August 05, 2019 illegal actions amply prove that New Delhi is least concerned about the peace in the region.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that India through military aggression on October 27 in 1947 occupied more than half of the-then princely state of Jammu and Kashmir by landing its troops in Srinagar. Following this invasion, India has foiled all attempts by the UN Security Council to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir.

India is using state terrorism to muzzle the Kashmiris' voice for right to self-determination for the last over seven decades, they said.

They said, India's mischievous activities are responsible for deterioration of its ties with neighbouring countries. Peace continued to elude South Asia due to New Delhi's subversive activities and its belligerence against neighbours.

Experts and analysts maintained that Pakistan has been leading the efforts to achieve peace in South Asia. Pakistan has time and again informed the world about India's destabilizing role in the region.

They said to ensure peace in the region, the world must check India's hegemonic designs. It is time for the international community to take cognizance of the Indian role as a spoiler in the South Asian region, they added.