India admits "accidental firing of a missile"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Two days after crash of an unarmed supersonic missile in Pakistani territory, India on Friday finally admitted it as an "accidental firing of a missile".

The irresponsible handling of a supersonic missile sent jitters across world capitals as the incident could have led to a conflict between two nuclear armed countries.

The missile travelling at a speed of Mach 3 at an altitude of 40,000 feet crossed the path of international civilian flights, before crashing 124 kms inside Pakistan, and damaged a civilian building.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar told a media briefing that on March 9 at 18:43 hours a high-speed flying object was picked up inside the Indian territory by the PAF Air Defence Operation System.

The projectile suddenly maneuvered from its initial course and intruded into the Pakistani territory and ultimately fell near Mian Chunnu damaging some civilian property. No loss of life was reported.

Indian defence ministry in a statement issued in New Delhi on Friday said "On March 9, 2022, in the course of routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

" The Indian defence ministry said, "The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high level Court of Enquiry." "It is learned that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident" the Indian defence ministry statement added.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the act had endangered the human lives as the aircraft of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the domestic flights of Pakistan could have been hit by the missile.

Pakistan on Thursday summoned the Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) of India to Foreign Office to convey Pakistan's strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin 'super-sonic flying object'.

"The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground."The flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic and international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties, the spokesperson said.