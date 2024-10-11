Open Menu

India, Afghanistan Lands Used Against Pakistan: Governor Kundi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday, emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in the province, adding India and Afghanistan lands are being used against Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at the Governor House, he called for collective efforts to lift the region out of darkness and addressed the urgent need to manage internal affairs independently.

Kundi highlighted the ongoing challenges, saying, “Our province is facing serious circumstances with rising incidents of terrorism. I have always advocated for peace, and the law and order situation is deteriorating.”

He urged both the federal and provincial governments to take the situation seriously and implement measures to improve security.

He mentioned recent political gatherings aimed at addressing the province's issues, saying that a committee led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will engage with local representatives to present their demands to the federal government.

The Governor acknowledged the constructive role played by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who showed flexibility in accepting recommendations during these discussions.

Kundi reiterated the significance of dialogue and reconciliation, referencing the ideals of former President Asif Ali Zardari, who has consistently advocated for peaceful negotiations.

He also encouraged local leaders to voice their concerns through parliamentary representation, asserting, “We will support their case until they have representation in Parliament.”

Furthermore, he reflected on the historical hospitality extended to Afghan refugees, urging them to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the rise in terrorist activities, he reaffirmed the government’s position that India and Afghanistan must prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan.

The press conference was attended by Jalal Khan, a member of the Provincial Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who echoed the Governor’s calls for unity and cooperation in overcoming the province's challenges.

APP/ash/

