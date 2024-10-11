India, Afghanistan Lands Used Against Pakistan: Governor Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday, emphasized the importance of restoring peace and stability in the province, adding India and Afghanistan lands are being used against Pakistan.
Addressing a press conference at the Governor House, he called for collective efforts to lift the region out of darkness and addressed the urgent need to manage internal affairs independently.
Kundi highlighted the ongoing challenges, saying, “Our province is facing serious circumstances with rising incidents of terrorism. I have always advocated for peace, and the law and order situation is deteriorating.”
He urged both the federal and provincial governments to take the situation seriously and implement measures to improve security.
He mentioned recent political gatherings aimed at addressing the province's issues, saying that a committee led by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will engage with local representatives to present their demands to the federal government.
The Governor acknowledged the constructive role played by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who showed flexibility in accepting recommendations during these discussions.
Kundi reiterated the significance of dialogue and reconciliation, referencing the ideals of former President Asif Ali Zardari, who has consistently advocated for peaceful negotiations.
He also encouraged local leaders to voice their concerns through parliamentary representation, asserting, “We will support their case until they have representation in Parliament.”
Furthermore, he reflected on the historical hospitality extended to Afghan refugees, urging them to contribute to peace and stability in the region.
Addressing the rise in terrorist activities, he reaffirmed the government’s position that India and Afghanistan must prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan.
The press conference was attended by Jalal Khan, a member of the Provincial Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who echoed the Governor’s calls for unity and cooperation in overcoming the province's challenges.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nutrition Int'l, PFA join hands to ensure high-quality, fortified edible oils for consumers1 minute ago
-
German Scientists visit ICCBS University of Karachi1 minute ago
-
A walk held to mark World Mental Day1 minute ago
-
Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib take over as Commander Karachi, Commander Pakis ..1 minute ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody2 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Overseas & Human Reso ..5 minutes ago
-
Malaria, dengue cases drop 40% in Sindh, Medicines available for 195,000 patients: DG Health11 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post12 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM taking steps for promotion of farm mechanization: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Three day book fair begins at GC University31 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power supply during SCO conferenc ..32 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora celebrates birthday with staff41 minutes ago