India agrees to hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan.

Lahore, June 30 (Online) The fast construction on the part of Pakistan pertaining to Kartarpur Corridor and the increasing pressure of the Sikh community from all over the world, India has agreed to hold government officials level talks with Pakistan. According to the diplomatic sources India has proposed the talks at Wagah Border near Lahore from 11 to 14 July 2019.

But in response to the Indian proposal Pakistan has not yet finalized the date.

India has backtracked from the proposed meeting at Wagah border on April 2 because Pakistan has included the name in the committee pertaining to the Kartarpur of various Sikh leaders and prominent among them was Gopal Singh Chawala who was supposed to be the supporter of the Khalistan Movement.Technical experts of the two countries have held several meetings at Kartarpur border.

However the proposed meeting to be held in July will be second meeting at government officials level between the two countries.