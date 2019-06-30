UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Agrees To Hold Talks On Kartarpur Corridor With Pakistan.

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

India agrees to hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th June, 2019) ahore, June 30 (Online) The fast construction on the part of Pakistan pertaining to Kartarpur Corridor and the increasing pressure of the Sikh community from all over the world, India has agreed to hold government officials level talks with Pakistan.According to the diplomatic sources India has proposed the talks at Wagah Border near Lahore (Pakistan Point news / Online - 30th June, 2019) ahore from 11 to 14 July 2019.

But in response to the Indian proposal Pakistan has not yet finalized the date.

India has backtracked from the proposed meeting at Wagah border on April 2 because Pakistan has included the name in the committee pertaining to the Kartarpur of various Sikh leaders and prominent among them was Gopal Singh Chawala who was supposed to be the supporter of the Khalistan Movement.Technical experts of the two countries have held several meetings at Kartarpur border.

However the proposed meeting to be held in July will be second meeting at government officials level between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Wagah April June July Border 2019 National University All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Dolphin force deployed in Murree for tourists' sec ..

1 hour ago

Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi drones t ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran forms Pakistan’s first ever youth counc ..

2 hours ago

Gas prices increased significantly, notification i ..

2 hours ago

Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz dedicate win to Pakistani s ..

3 hours ago

Divided by borders, united by cricket: Pakistan to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.