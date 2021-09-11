UrduPoint.com

India Aided Terrorist Activities From Afghan Soil; Violated UN Charter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:43 PM

India aided terrorist activities from Afghan soil; violated UN charter

India had been using Afghan soil against Pakistan since 2001 by investing about US $ three billion on infrastructure, training of Afghan forces and other projects to establish a network for its permanent foothold to achieve its overt and covert designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :India had been using Afghan soil against Pakistan since 2001 by investing about US $ three billion on infrastructure, training of Afghan forces and other projects to establish a network for its permanent foothold to achieve its overt and covert designs.

According to experts, by sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan territory, India had violated different Articles of the United Nations Charter including Article 2(4), Article 41(3) of the Vienna Convention, and Paras 2 and 5 of UN Security Council Resolution 1373 of 2001.

Taliban, now in control of Afghanistan, by setting up an interim government, Indian designs turned into as faux pas for the Modi's government which had acted as regional's top spoiler.

It has been established that India supported and trained Daesh /TTP elements to use as proxy tools for its nefarious designs against Pakistan, Afghanistan and the region. Under the garb of training Afghan forces, it had trained Daesh and TTP elements and reportedly around 300 persons were still under training in India.

For the purpose, different Indian consulates were established along with Pak-Afghanistan border, controlled and used by RAW as launching pads for terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

India planned terrorist activities like Gurdwara attacks, Lahore blast, Gwadar attack to discredit Pakistan and tried to harm Pak-China relations.

Kulbhushan Jhadev, the serving Indian army officer, had also confessed to series of terrorist activities planned and controlled from Afghanistan.

India, continuously acted as spoiler in Afghanistan and influenced Ashraf Ghani's government to violate agreements to sabotage the peace process and embarked upon anti-Taliban and anti-US propaganda with immense intensity, especially after the fall of Kabul.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, after conclusion of his recent four-nation tour to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Iran, had reiterated India's spoiler role in Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued after his return to Pakistan, Qureshi maintained that New Delhi topped the list of spoilers who did not wish to see stability and peace in Afghanistan. "India had brought together several terrorist organizations to fulfil its evil designs", he added.

The Indian false propaganda churned out by its media, focused on so-called allegations of human rights violations by Taliban, targeting of Afghan women and children, female education and employment; and execution of opposition segments.

It also tried to project that with Taliban's government in place, entire regional and world peace would be put in danger by the terrorist activities of ISIS, Daesh etc.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Lahore Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Resolution World Army United Nations Iran Education ISIS Gwadar Vienna New Delhi Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Border Women Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Top Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

2 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

9 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

17 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's father helped his son

19 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held; 2680 grams marijuana recov ..

Two drug peddlers held; 2680 grams marijuana recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.