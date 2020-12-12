UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Always Deceived UN Through Lies, Propaganda: APHC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

India always deceived UN through lies, propaganda: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, on Saturday said India has always deceived the United Nations through lies and propaganda to cover up the truth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said ugly face of India was exposed to the world by the former US President, Barrack Obama, when he mentioned in his book the Indian animosity against Pakistan and prevailing extremism in India.

He said that it is now clear to the whole world that for the last many years India has been deceiving the world by resorting to lies.

The APHC General Secretary said, now the international community should know that Indian forces are involved in the massacre of innocent people in IIOJK and the victimization of minorities in India and the anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, earlier this year, depict the same.

He said that India, under the guise of so-called democracy and secularism, had been committing human rights violations against minorities inside India and repression in IIOJK.

The situation of minorities in India has always been deplorable and their existence has become unbearable for the Hindu extremists, he added.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani said today even the pro-India Kashmiri leaders have come to know the fact that Kashmiris are of no importance to New Delhi and now is the time for them to join hands with the Kashmiri people against the Indian occupation of Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government was witch-hunting the human rights organizations. He pointed out that when the Amnesty International highlighted serious human rights violations by Indian regime, it was forced to close its offices in India.

The behavior of every Indian government has been the same with international and local organizations which are not allowed to operate freely in India because they expose the real face of India to the world, he added.

APHC General Secretary said, the time has come that the international community should take note of Indian atrocities and play role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris' will.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Barack Obama Riots United Nations Hurriyat Conference Democracy Amnesty International Jammu New Delhi Same Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

11 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

11 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

11 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

11 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.