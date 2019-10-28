UrduPoint.com
India Appeals To ICAO After Pakistan Refuses To Open Airspace For Modi's Jet - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:36 PM

India Appeals to ICAO After Pakistan Refuses to Open Airspace for Modi's Jet - Reports

New Delhi has filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over Islamabad's decision to ban Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane from flying through its airspace for visits to third countries, media reported Monday, citing government sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) New Delhi has filed a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) over Islamabad's decision to ban Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane from flying through its airspace for visits to third countries, media reported Monday, citing government sources.

On Sunday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Islamabad had denied India's request to use the country's airspace for Modi's special flight to Saudi Arabia, where the latter was planned to take part in an Tuesday's international business conference. Islamabad indicated alleged violations of human rights by New Delhi in�the long-disputed region of Kashmir as the reason for the denial.

India insists that overflight clearances for special flights should be granted by all countries, calling on Pakistan to "reflect upon its decision to deviate from well-established international practice," the NDTV broadcaster reported, citing sources.

In September, the Pakistani government refused to let Modi use the country's airspace while flying to Germany for the same reasons. Pakistan has also previously denied the use of its airspace to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, and is considering the complete closure of Pakistani skies for air traffic with India.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region � the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state � since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire reached in 2003 after several armed conflicts, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

Tensions increased in August when Kovind signed a decree revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which previously ensured the Jammu and Kashmir state's special status. Under the government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir are to be divided into two union territories under New Delhi's control.

