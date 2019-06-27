India appoints Balakot strike mastermind as RAW chief

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The new RAW chief is considered an expert on Pakistan and played a key role in the planning of Balakot airstrikes

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th June, 2019) The Indian government has appointed Balakot strike planner Samant Kumar Goel as the new chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The new RAW chief is considered an expert on Pakistan and played a key role in the planning of Balakot airstrikes carried out by Indian Air Force in February following the Pulwama attack.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar, an expert on the Kashmir and Naval issues, will head the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) for next two years.

Their appointments were approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Kumar will take the reins of the internal intelligence agency from Rajiv Jain on completion of his tenure on June 30. Goel will take charge from Anil K Dhasmana on completion of his tenure Saturday.

Both Jain and Dhasmana, who were appointed for a two-year fixed tenure in 2016, were given six months extension in December last year.

Relations between India and Pakistan significantly aggravated following February 14 attack in Pulwama area of Kashmir where at least 44 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed.

After the attack, India accused Pakistan of having a "direct hand" in the incident and blamed the neighbouring nation for harbouring and protecting terrorists.

Pakistan had denied its involvement in the attack while Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured India of thorough action if it provides any actionable intelligence.

This was followed by an airstrike by Indian Air Force on February 26 against what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad, considered a terrorist group by India, and located on the Pakistani soil across the Line of Control.

The Pakistani military, in retaliation, shot down two Indian warplanes in the disputed region of Kashmir on February 27, a claim repeatedly rejected by India.