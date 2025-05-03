- Home
India Army, Intelligence Agencies Devise Sinister Plan To Kill Innocent Detained Pak In Fake Encounters
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Indian Army and intelligence agencies have devised a sinister plan to kill innocent and illegally detained Pakistanis in fake encounters following the false flag Pahalgam Attack.
“Indian intelligence and army have devised a sinister plan to stage fake encounters and kill dozens of Pakistanis—who are illegally and forcibly held in custody by Indian agencies in various areas of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” the security sources reported.
Security sources further revealed that after killing these individuals—currently held in different prisons and intelligence facilities—India plans to label them as cross-border terrorists from Pakistan.
As part of this well-orchestrated plan, Indian media will reportedly be provided with videos and images of the victims' bodies, along with planted weapons and fabricated evidence, immediately after the staged encounters.
The sources said Indian media, following its typical narrative, will portray these individuals as terrorists allegedly infiltrating from Pakistan.
The purpose of this malicious plan, they said, is to fabricate yet another excuse for aggression against Pakistan after the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation.
Sources further disclosed that some of the illegally detained individuals may also be falsely presented as captured terrorists and coerced into making anti-Pakistan statements and false confessions in front of the media.
The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had already revealed in press conferences on April 29 and 30 that 723 Pakistani citizens are being held illegally in various Indian jails.
Some 56 more Pakistani are also being held forcibly and illegally by Indian intelligence agencies, the sources added.
The DG ISPR had already shared details of these 56 individuals during his press conferences on April 29 and 30. These detainees may be used at any time for slander and hostile actions against Pakistan, the sources warned.
On April 24, two citizens from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Deen, who had accidentally crossed the border, were brutally killed in a fake encounter by the Indian army, they said.
Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, India is in a state of complete desperation, the sources said.
