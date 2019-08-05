India assassinating democracy in Occupied Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif while strongly denouncing revocation of article 370 by India has said Pakistan leadership should immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) besides summoning joints session of both the houses of parliament immediately

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif while strongly denouncing revocation of article 370 by India has said Pakistan leadership should immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) besides summoning joints session of both the houses of parliament immediately."Emergency session of both the houses of parliament should be summoned immediately while emergency meeting of UNSC should also be demanded forthwith because time has come for taking joint decisions by political and military leadership.

Pakistan is one voice and united for Kashmir cause", he said this in a statement issued here Monday.He held the Indian step for abolishing article 370 is not acceptable because it is declaration of revolt and war against UN.

Pakistan should call the emergent meeting of UNSC forthwith besides making immediate contact and consultation with friendly countries like China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries.

The situation should be reviewed deeply and a comprehensive strategy be evolved by summoning joint session of parliament.He observed Pakistan will go to any extent for the sake of just rights of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris are not alone but Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. On this commandment of Quadi-e-Azam, every Pakistani is ready to lay down his life. Who dares to lay hand on our national honor and jugular vein will have to meet terrific doom.Abolishing special status of Kashmir constitutes contempt of Indian court decision, he said adding plebiscite is democratic right of Kashmiris.India is murdering democracy in Occupied Kashmir which is a test for international community, he underlined.