UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Assassinating Democracy In Occupied Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:55 PM

India assassinating democracy in Occupied Kashmir: Shahbaz Sharif

Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif while strongly denouncing revocation of article 370 by India has said Pakistan leadership should immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) besides summoning joints session of both the houses of parliament immediately

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif while strongly denouncing revocation of article 370 by India has said Pakistan leadership should immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) besides summoning joints session of both the houses of parliament immediately."Emergency session of both the houses of parliament should be summoned immediately while emergency meeting of UNSC should also be demanded forthwith because time has come for taking joint decisions by political and military leadership.

Pakistan is one voice and united for Kashmir cause", he said this in a statement issued here Monday.He held the Indian step for abolishing article 370 is not acceptable because it is declaration of revolt and war against UN.

Pakistan should call the emergent meeting of UNSC forthwith besides making immediate contact and consultation with friendly countries like China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries.

The situation should be reviewed deeply and a comprehensive strategy be evolved by summoning joint session of parliament.He observed Pakistan will go to any extent for the sake of just rights of Kashmiris.

Kashmiris are not alone but Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan. On this commandment of Quadi-e-Azam, every Pakistani is ready to lay down his life. Who dares to lay hand on our national honor and jugular vein will have to meet terrific doom.Abolishing special status of Kashmir constitutes contempt of Indian court decision, he said adding plebiscite is democratic right of Kashmiris.India is murdering democracy in Occupied Kashmir which is a test for international community, he underlined.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Occupied Kashmir United Nations Russia Turkey China Parliament Democracy Saudi Arabia Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PIMS asked to ensure availability of medicines, es ..

3 minutes ago

Increasing Pakistan's forest cover, essential to a ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens for imposing ban on use of 'sheesha' in c ..

3 minutes ago

Extremist Indian government intentions clear: Bila ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds Internat ..

3 minutes ago

Four-member Pak team to feature in Tashkent World ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.