India attempted new tactics against Kashmiris: Bushra Rind

QUETTA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Balochistan, Bushra Rind on Tuesday said India was trying to use new tactics of atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to deprive the Kashmiris of their eternal and basic rights.

In a statement, she said that Kashmiris only wanted self-determination and independence from India.

Bushra Rind said that India has fooled the international community by disguising itself as the world's largest democracy.

India should vacate its military from the occupied valley and release illegally detained Kashmiris and Hurriyat leaders.

Kashmiris have been subjected to inhumane lockdown for months and the world must take notice.

The prolonged sanctions imposed on the Kashmiri people are unprecedented in the world.

Bushra said that she will continue to support her Kashmiri brothers at every forum and no effort will be spared to bring the real face of India before the world.

She termed the so-called Republic Day of India as a drama and said that the world has understood that India is a fascist and terrorist state. "It cannot stop the independence movement of Kashmiris." Bushra Rind said the day is not far when the Kashmiris will breathe in the air of freedom.