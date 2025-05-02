India Attempting To Exploit Pahalgam Incident For Strategic Gains: Rana Sanaullah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Friday said that India is attempting to exploit the Pahalgam incident for strategic objectives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Friday said that India is attempting to exploit the Pahalgam incident for strategic objectives.
Talking to a private news channel, he made it clear that Pakistan would not initiate any action but any aggression by India would be met with a timely and decisive response.
Advisor questioned India’s conduct following the incident, suggesting that New Delhi’s immediate actions and narrative point towards a possible pre-planned or false flag operation.
“India’s hasty registration of an FIR, immediate propaganda campaign against Pakistan, and aggressive posturing indicate this may not have been a spontaneous act, but rather a carefully orchestrated move,” he said.
Sanaullah emphasized that regardless of the nature of the incident; Pakistan has strongly condemned the act and reaffirmed its clear stance against terrorism in any form.
“Terrorism, in any form, is absolutely unacceptable. Pakistan has always taken a principled position on such matters,” he added.
Rana Sanaullah stressed that peace in the region requires mutual restraint. Unless India publicly commits, like Pakistan has, to avoiding aggression, the current posture will continue. We are not oblivious to our defense responsibilities, he said.
Replying to a question, he welcomed the united stance of Pakistan’s political parties on the issue, describing it as a sign of national strength.
All political parties have stood by the state and our security institutions. Their show of confidence and commitment sends a strong message to India, he added.
The advisor also reiterated that the PML-N has always advocated for political dialogue and resolving national issues through understanding and talks.
