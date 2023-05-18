UrduPoint.com

India Attempting To Hide Its Terrorist Face Behind G-20 Session In IIOJK: Khalid Masood

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu has said that India is attempting to hide its terrorist face behind the G-20 group meeting by organizing it in Srinagar (Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu has said that India is attempting to hide its terrorist face behind the G-20 group meeting by organizing it in Srinagar (Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he demanded all the member countries to boycott the G-20 session as holding the meeting in a disputed territory according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions, was equal to the supporting Indian atrocities in the valley.

He urged the government to try to terminate the meeting in the IIOJK by contacting friends countries.

He said that India wanted to assure the world by organizing the G-20 session in the IIOJK that Kashmiri freedom movement had been over and the citizens of the IIOJK had accepted the illegal occupation of India in the valley. The PMML president said that Indian Prime Minister Modi's government was presenting the IIOJK as its part and trying to prove its decision about removing the special status of IIOJK as right, so the Pakistan government should expedite its diplomatic efforts to defeat the Indian conspiracies against Kashmiri people.

He demanded to raise the voice against Indian state terrorism at the forum of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other international forums.

He said that India had converted the entire IIOJK in a military Cantonment in guise of the G-20 session and thousands of unarmed Kashmiri people had been shifted to the prisons and torture cells after arresting them.

Khalid Masood urged the UN and other International organizations of human rights to pressurize India to immediately free Kashmiri and Hurriyat Conference leadership and youth.

He said the entire Pakistani nation expressed solidarity with the freedom movement of Kashmiri brothers and supported the protest of Kashmiri citizens against India on arresting the Kashmiri leadership.

