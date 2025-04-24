India Badly Exposed After Pahalgam Incident At International Level: Mushaal
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mashaal Mulick here on Thursday said that after the false flag incident by Indian security forces in Pahalgam badly exposed at international level.
Addressing at a press conference, she said that India is committing terrorism on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and it has unilaterally broken it , suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is condemnable, India has prepared a terrible plan for the Pahalgam false flag operation, said a press release.
Mushaal Mulick said that Pahalgam incident was carried out by the Indian intelligence agency ‘RAW’, the Modi government wants to start a war using an excuse, the Indian initiative threatens the peace of the region, minorities including Muslims and Sikhs are not safe in India, the worst human rights violations are continuing in occupied Kashmir, the United Nations and the international community should raise their voice against Indian bigotry.
Mushaal Mulick further said that the Pahalgam incident was carried out by the Indian agency ‘RAW’, before that, Pathankot and other incidents were also carried out by Indian agencies as in the past including Jaffer Express and Gujarat incidents, India has been involved in all of them.
She said that India accused Pakistan without evidence and India is targeting Kashmiris all over the world, minorities including Muslims and Sikhs are not safe in India, the worst human rights violations are continuing in occupied Kashmir. India's Modi government is following the Hindutva agenda, India is committing illegal measures in occupied Kashmir, the United Nations and the international community should raise their voice against Indian inhuman activities, he added.
Recent Stories
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India badly exposed after Pahalgam incident at international level: Mushaal6 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive held in Manguwal6 minutes ago
-
School alumni recognition ceremony held in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur meets wheel cart owners16 minutes ago
-
.16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin implements open door policy for residents16 minutes ago
-
PTA initiates action against IMEI cloning, tampering in Gilgit City16 minutes ago
-
AC Sukkur reviews anti-polio drive, urges community cooperation26 minutes ago
-
Deputy commissioner pays detailed visit to Sambrial36 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar on 'Healthcare Innovation'36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover hashish46 minutes ago
-
PHC hears petition on powers, tenure extension of KP LG representatives46 minutes ago