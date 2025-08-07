India bans 25 books on Kashmir for promoting freedom struggle nerrative

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Aug, 2025) The New Delhi's installed Lieutenant Governor -led puppet government in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State has banned 25 books written on Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom of Jammu Kashmir state from Indian illegal and forced occupation with immediate effect.

The puppet state administration charged the book as " promoting secessionism and anti-India's narrative, a report said released to media on Thursday from across the Line of Control (LoC.

The Books banned with immediate effect included

1). Human Rights Violations in Kashmir by Piotr Balcerowicz & Agnieszka Kuszewska (Routledge/Manohar)

2. Kashmir’s Fight for Freedom by Mohd Yosuf Saraf (Feroze Sons, Pakistan)

3. Colonizing Kashmir by Hafsa Kanjwal

4. Kashmir politics and Plebiscite by Dr. Abdul Jabbar (Gulshan Books, Kashmir)

5. Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora? by Essar Batool et al. (Zubaan Books)

6. Mujahid ki Azaan, edited by Maulana Mohammad Enayatullah Subhani (Markazi Maktaba Islami, Delhi)

7. Al Jihadul fil islam by Maulana Maududi (Darul Musannifeen, Delhi)

8. Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden (Manchester University Press/Sanctum Books, Delhi)

9. Resisting Occupation in Kashmir by Haley Duschinski, Ather Zia, Mona Bhan & Cynthia Mahmood (UPenn Press)

Between Democracy and Nation: Gender and Militarization in Kashmir by Seema Kazi (Oxford University Press)

11. Contested Lands by Sumantra Bose

12. In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir by David Devadas

13. Kashmir in Conflict by Victoria Schofield

14. The Kashmir Dispute (1947–2012) by A.G. Noorani

15. Kashmir at the Crossroads by Sumantra Bose

16. A Dismantled State by Anuradha Bhasin (HarperCollins India)

17. Resisting Disappearance by Ather Zia (Zubaan Books)

18. Confronting Terrorism, edited by Maroof Raza & Stephen Cohen (Penguin India)

19. Freedom in Captivity by Radhika Gupta (Cambridge University Press)

20. Kashmir: The Case for Freedom by Tariq Ali, Hilal Bhatt, Angana P. Chatterji, Pankaj Mishra & Arundhati Roy (Verso Books)

21. Azadi by Arundhati Roy (Penguin India)

22. USA and Kashmir by Dr. Shamshad Shan (Gulshan Books)

23. Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir by Piotr Balcerowicz & Agnieszka Kuszewska (Routledge/Manohar)

24. Tarikh-i-Siyasat Kashmir by Dr. Afaq (Karwan-e-Tahqiq-o-Saqafat Kashmir)

25. Kashmir & the Future of South Asia, edited by Sugata Bose & Ayesha Jalal (Routledge/Manohar).

