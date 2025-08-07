India Bans 25 Books On Kashmir For Promoting Freedom Struggle Nerrative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Aug, 2025) The New Delhi's installed Lieutenant Governor -led puppet government in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State has banned 25 books written on Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom of Jammu Kashmir state from Indian illegal and forced occupation with immediate effect.
The puppet state administration charged the book as " promoting secessionism and anti-India's narrative, a report said released to media on Thursday from across the Line of Control (LoC.
The Books banned with immediate effect included
1). Human Rights Violations in Kashmir by Piotr Balcerowicz & Agnieszka Kuszewska (Routledge/Manohar)
2. Kashmir’s Fight for Freedom by Mohd Yosuf Saraf (Feroze Sons, Pakistan)
3. Colonizing Kashmir by Hafsa Kanjwal
4. Kashmir politics and Plebiscite by Dr. Abdul Jabbar (Gulshan Books, Kashmir)
5. Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora? by Essar Batool et al. (Zubaan Books)
6. Mujahid ki Azaan, edited by Maulana Mohammad Enayatullah Subhani (Markazi Maktaba Islami, Delhi)
7. Al Jihadul fil islam by Maulana Maududi (Darul Musannifeen, Delhi)
8. Independent Kashmir by Christopher Snedden (Manchester University Press/Sanctum Books, Delhi)
9. Resisting Occupation in Kashmir by Haley Duschinski, Ather Zia, Mona Bhan & Cynthia Mahmood (UPenn Press)
10.
Between Democracy and Nation: Gender and Militarization in Kashmir by Seema Kazi (Oxford University Press)
11. Contested Lands by Sumantra Bose
12. In Search of a Future: The Story of Kashmir by David Devadas
13. Kashmir in Conflict by Victoria Schofield
14. The Kashmir Dispute (1947–2012) by A.G. Noorani
15. Kashmir at the Crossroads by Sumantra Bose
16. A Dismantled State by Anuradha Bhasin (HarperCollins India)
17. Resisting Disappearance by Ather Zia (Zubaan Books)
18. Confronting Terrorism, edited by Maroof Raza & Stephen Cohen (Penguin India)
19. Freedom in Captivity by Radhika Gupta (Cambridge University Press)
20. Kashmir: The Case for Freedom by Tariq Ali, Hilal Bhatt, Angana P. Chatterji, Pankaj Mishra & Arundhati Roy (Verso Books)
21. Azadi by Arundhati Roy (Penguin India)
22. USA and Kashmir by Dr. Shamshad Shan (Gulshan Books)
23. Law & Conflict Resolution in Kashmir by Piotr Balcerowicz & Agnieszka Kuszewska (Routledge/Manohar)
24. Tarikh-i-Siyasat Kashmir by Dr. Afaq (Karwan-e-Tahqiq-o-Saqafat Kashmir)
25. Kashmir & the Future of South Asia, edited by Sugata Bose & Ayesha Jalal (Routledge/Manohar).
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
RAKEZ, Rana Group to set up Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub in Ras Al Khaimah
Chief Minister Punjab Launches State-of-the-Art Urban Electric Tram (SRT) in Lah ..
Orient Insurance achieves AED503 million profit in H1 2025
Ajman Crown Prince discusses cooperation with Slovak Ambassador
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India bans 25 books on Kashmir for promoting freedom struggle nerrative8 minutes ago
-
Noose around drug dealers tightened, 7 kg hashish recovered18 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur Inspects musical concert venue for August 10 celebrations18 minutes ago
-
Govt enhances BISP allocation to Rs716b to tackle inflation, support vulnerable families18 minutes ago
-
Federal govt taking concrete steps to promote tech-based learning: NA told28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enjoys lowest tariff rates among regional rivals, NA told28 minutes ago
-
National Flag hoisted at District Education office by DC Larkana28 minutes ago
-
Govt adopts multi-dimensional strategy to curb inflation: NA told28 minutes ago
-
Rawat Police unearth gang involved in illegal organ transplantation, save man from kidney removal38 minutes ago
-
Livestock Assets Programme: registration date extended till 14th48 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University observes Youm-e-Istehsaal48 minutes ago
-
Land owner killed, two other injured critically on land dispute58 minutes ago