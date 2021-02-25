UrduPoint.com
India Bears Responsibility To Ensure Regional Peace: Dr Moeed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Thursday said India has spoiled the peace and it was her responsibility to create an atmosphere for regional peace.

The SAPM was expressing his views on the recent interaction made between Pak-India Director Generals Military Operations over the established mechanism of hotline contact, said a press release.

Dr Moeed said: "We have repeatedly called for peace as our Prime Minister has always wanted peace in the region.

" He added that India did not abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement. "It is the result of Pakistan's efforts that India is pursuing mutual understanding for peace in the region."The SAPM noted that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in the manner prescribed by the United Nations as per its resolutions on the issue.

Pakistan, he said had stood for peace, India should create a focused environment for peace.

