India Become Hub Of Terrorism: Fakhar Imam

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Sunday said India had become a hub of terrorism due to policies and actions of the fascist Narrendra Modi government.

Talking to ptv, he said the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were being tortured and thousands of youth and local political leadership were behind the bars without committing any crime.

Fakhar Imam said the international community should come forward and play its due role for resolving the issue as per resolutions of the UN Security Council.

India could not suppress the independence of Kashmiri people by adopting barbarism against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said India wanted to change demography of Jammu and Kashmir by through genocide of Muslim community in the area.

The chairman said Kashmiris and Muslim students were being tortured in Indian universities and minorities were holding protests against fascist policies of Modi government across India.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the Kashmir issue effectively before the world.

The chairman said India was doing propaganda that Pakistan had been an epicenter of terrorists but after August 5, the true face of India had exposed before the world.

