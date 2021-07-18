UrduPoint.com
India Becomes Facilitator Of Enemy Of Peace: Governor Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

India becomes facilitator of enemy of peace: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday said that India has become a facilitator of enemies of peace in the entire region including Afghanistan.

In his statement, Governor Sarwar said that Pakistan wanted peaceful, strong relations with Afghanistan and will play its full role for maintaining peace in the entire region.

He said that the sacrifices made by Pakistan for peace in the region were unprecedented, adding that Pakistan still stands by peace but unfortunately India was supporting the peace haters and terrorists.

Governor Sarwar mentioned that Pak Army was the world's best Army which was capable of thwarting all the intentions of enemies. He added the entire nation was with the Pak Army in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan government and Army had already thwarted the conspiracies of the enemies of peace and they will not be allowed to succeed in future, he said.

Moreover, talking to the delegation of Serving Schools Alliance, Governor Sarwar said that the government was offering scholarships to students through Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships and other programmes, adding that Federal and provincial governments' steps to improve the education sector were appreciable.

In addition to ensuring transparency and merit in all areas of education, including universities, the government was taking practical steps to improve the quality of education, he added.

