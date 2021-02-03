India becomes victim of foolishness as freedom of Kashmir draws closer, says minister

(@FahadShabbir)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Laghari said India became victim of foolishness because freedom of the Occupied Kashmir drew closer.

While talking to APP here Wednesday, he hailed PM Imran Khan for the later not only had re-surfaced the issue at all global fora, let the world knew about long-held atrocities been committed vastly across the held valley.

That's how, he said that entire world started condemning India, with supporting Pakistan's view point on cause of Kashmir.

He said the time of mere talking had gone but practical steps were in dire need to be adopted to provide justice to innocent Kashmiris.

The minister showered praise on his own party, PTI as the government led by it had announced observing Feb 5 as Kashmir day to let the world realise about the entire nation was united for the just cause of Kashmir. He said the day would be marked by rallies, seminars and other programs to highlight brutalities being continued at hands of Indian army at the valley.

Reiterating Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan, he said Pakistan was incomplete without it. He said Pakistan and Kashmir couldn't think to remain separate from each other.