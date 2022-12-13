India behind all terror activities in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says arrest of Indian spy Kalbhoshan Yadav in Pakistan is an evidence of India's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that behind every incident of terrorism, we see India's involvement as it promotes every type of terrorism in Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference along with additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mehmood in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said arrest of Indian spy Kalbhoshan Yadav in Pakistan is an evidence of India's involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

He said we will continue to expose India's abominable face and it terrorism to the world.

He said Pakistan is facing terrorism for decades and the nation has given tremendous sacrifices in fight against the menace.

The Interior Minister said India is perpetrating worst atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG CTD said although no organization or individual had claimed responsibility of the Johar Town explosion, CTD had arrested three terrorists involved in Johar Town blast within 24 hours of the incident.