India Behind Recent Incidents Of Terrorism In Pakistan, Says Sheikh Rashi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2022 | 01:51 PM

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

The Interior Minister says that Pakistan is an important country of the South Asia as no development could be made by ignoring or overlooking it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2022) Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said India was behind the recent incidents of terrorism in the country.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan was an important country of the South Asia as no development could be made by ignoring or overlooking it.

He expressed these words while talking to a tv on Monday.

The Interior Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win clear majority in the next general elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Minister said the government was not scared of any opposition moves and opposition would fail if they bring vote of no confidence against Prime Minister.

He said that the prime minister would be emerged as stronger and more powerful after opposition's unsuccessful move.

The Minister said that Afghan government has assured Pakistan that their soil would not be use against any other country as Pakistan and Afghanistan both are enjoying good relations.

>