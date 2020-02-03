India behind terrorism in Balochistan: Zia Ullah Langove

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Interior Zia Ullah Langove Monday said that India was behind the terrorism in Balochistan over the years.

While addressing a press conference here at local press club, Zia Ullah Langove said that India was sponsoring terrorism in the province, adding, the international community should take its notice and declare India as a terrorist state.

Zia Ullah Langu maintained that conspiracies were being hatched against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He however added that these conspiracies would not succeed.

He stated that the CPEC was future of Pakistan and the country's enemy was trying to create obstacles in its way.

The CM inspection team was continuously monitoring projects in Gawadar.

About the law and order situation in Balochistan, the interior minister stated that crime rate had been declined in the province. The masterminds behind terrorist activities and suicide attacks had been killed.

About deprivation of Balochistan, the minster stated that past rulers were responsible of deprivations among people of the province while Chief Minister Jam Kamal was providing equal funds in all Constituencies.

Responding to a question about differences among Balochistan Assembly Speaker and the Chief Minister, the Interior Minister observed that there were some minor difference which had been resolved amicably.