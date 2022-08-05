UrduPoint.com

India Being Violated Human Right In IIOJ& K: Hair Bayar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 08:52 PM

India being violated human right in IIOJ& K: Hair Bayar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sardarzada Mir Hair Bayar Khan Domki on Friday said that India was being violated human rights by illegally changing the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ& K) on August 5, 2019.

Talking to APP on Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that Kashmiri people were facing several difficulties from three years when Indian government revoked article of 370 with aim to end the special status of Occupied Kashmir was unilateral and illegal.

He said Pakistanis were standing with Kashmiris and would continue to support to people of Kashmir till their achievement of freedom.

"Indian government's move is a failed attempt to suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris.""There is an attack on the principles and philosophy of mutuality, communal values and humanity, he said and added that even in the most difficult situations, the determination and courage of Kashmiris was high."

