India Biggest Enemy Of Peace: Hafiz Amjad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad Shahid said on Monday that India was the biggest enemy of peace in the region as it was using inhumane tactics to crush the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said that innocent Kashmiris were being martyred for demanding their right of self-determination.

The peace champions of the world should not be mum on Indian atrocities but they should take strict notice of the situation and play their effective role for bringing peace in the region, he added.

He said that Kashmiris were striving hard and raising their voice for the last 7 decades only to get their fundamental right of self-determination but India was refusing to give them their due right.

The world leaders should interfere in the issue and protect genuine rights of Kashmiris, he added.

He said the entire nation would observe August 05 as Yaum-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this connection, protest rallies would also be taken out from almost in cities of Punjab including Faisalabad under the aegis of PMLN Ulema-o-Mashaikh Wing to condemn Indianatrocities in Kashmir valley. Religious leaders from all schools of thoughts would participatein the rallies in addition to the representatives of civil society and political parties, he added.

