India biggest threat for peace in the region: Munir Akram

Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Munir Akram has said India is the biggest threat for peace in the region

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th December, 2019) Pakistan permanent envoy in UN Munir Akram has said India is the biggest threat for peace in the region.Munir Akram while exposing Hundutva extremism and Modi government anti islam policies said BJP is promoting RSS ideology which is aimed at making India a Hindu state.He held that Muslim identity and heritage is being eliminated by enforcing fascist system in India.

Modi government and RSS have overpowered all the state machinery through violence and bias.He underlined that Indian steps in Occupied Kashmir are outcome of Hindu narrow-mindedness and organized hostility against Islam.He cautioned that there is threat for massive blood -shed and genocide in Chinar valley.He said that if international community did not play its role in preventing Indian aggression then it can pose dire threat to peace and security.