India Biggest Threat To Regional Peace: PPP South Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM
PPP south Punjab condemned the unprovoked missile attack from across the border and declared India the biggest threat to regional peace in south Asia
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) PPP south Punjab condemned the unprovoked missile attack from across the border and declared India the biggest threat to regional peace in south Asia.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mahmood, Senior Vice President Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Chief Coordinator Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Media Secretary Saleem Mughal said that India was behaving recklessly and her actions were causing regional instability.
The attack in the darkness of the night laid bare coward nature of the enemy, they said and added that Indian aggression was a violation of international law and sovereignty of Pakistan.
They said, brave armed forces of Pakistan gave a befitting response to India in defence of the country. Strong armed forces of Pakistan are capable of thwarting any aggressive misadventure.
They urged the international community to take notice of the Indian aggression targeting civilian population and play their role for peace in the region.
