India blinding Kashmiris as world observes 'Braille day'

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The World Braille Day was being observed on Monday to recognize Louis Braille's efforts for inventing the Braille language for the blind people, but India continues the use of pellet guns to blind Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said, Indian occupational forces were maiming, blinding and killing people by using pellet guns in IIOJK.

India is the only country across the globe, which in defiance of international norms is using the deadly weapon as an instrument of torment against the Kashmiris.

"Use of pellet shotguns by Indian troops in IIOJK has resulted in grievous injuries to protesters," the report added.

Pellet guns are used for hunting birds across the world, but Indian troops are using this weapon to snatch Kashmiris' eyesight creating an epidemic of 'dead eyes' in IIOJK.

The report maintained that out of more than 10,500 Kashmiris, injured due to use of pellet guns from 2016 onwards, 139 people have, so far, completely blinded while 210 have lost their eyesight in one eye in IIOJK.

As many as 446 Kashmiris including women and children were injured from pellet guns from August 2019 till date in the occupied territory.

The report urged the UN and rights organizations to force India to stop using the lethal weapon against unarmed Kashmiris in IIOJK.