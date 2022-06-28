UrduPoint.com

India Blocks Radio Pakistan's Twitter Account

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 03:22 PM

Radio Pakistan Spokesperson Chaudhry Zameer Asharf says Radio Pakistan always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) Radio Pakistan twitter account has been blocked in India, denying access to information and restricting democratic freedom of expression.

The social media handle of Pakistan’s state broadcaster has been withheld mainly for highlighting grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the blocking of the twitter account, Radio Pakistan Spokesperson Chaudhry Zameer Asharf said Radio Pakistan always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.

He urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others.

In a statement, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming.

He said social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms.

