ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Radio Pakistan twitter account has been blocked in India, denying access to information and restricting democratic freedom of expression.

The social media handle of Pakistan's state broadcaster has been withheld mainly for highlighting grave human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Expressing concern over the blocking of the twitter account, Radio Pakistan Spokesperson Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf said Radio Pakistan always upheld objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.

He urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.