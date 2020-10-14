India bound to reverse Aug 5th action, remove 800,000 troops from IIOJK: Advisor

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said India was bound to reverse its August 5,2019 action besides removing troops from Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said India was bound to reverse its August 5,2019 action besides removing troops from Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Indian rulers would have to adopt the option for plebiscite in IIOJK besides withdrawal of 800,000 troops from there, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan wanted peace in the region, and for this, we have offered Indian side to come for talks on Kashmir and terrorism, he added. India was playing on low pitch because of conflict with China, he stated.

The option for talks with Pakistan was the only way for Indian rulers to save second front, he added. To a question, he said both the countries should work to remove weaknesses so that dialogue for resolution of Kashmir and other issues could be made in proper manner.