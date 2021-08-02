India breaks all record of oppression, human rights violations in IIOJ&K: Brig (Rtd) Mehmood Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Secretary Law, Brigadier (Retd), Mehmood Shah on Monday said that India has broken all records of atrocities, extra judicial killings and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) after abolishing its special status two years ago

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Former Secretary Law, Brigadier (Retd), Mehmood Shah on Monday said that India has broken all records of atrocities, extra judicial killings and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) after abolishing its special status two years ago.

He urged the International Community including UN Security Council (UNSC) to take serious notice of Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Revoking of special status of IIOJ&K on August 5, 2019, he said, fascist Modi Government is killing innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and inhuman treatment being meted to besieged oppressed Kashmiris for the last two years.

Talking to APP, he said an excessive use of pellet guns by occupational Indian Army against innocent Kashmiris depriving them from eyes sight was a serious human rights issue and international community including UNO and world powers should take serious notice of it before its' too late'.

Brigadier Mehmood Shah said IIOJ&K had been converted into a jail where peaceful Kashmiris were facing worst forms of oppression, cruelties and deprived of all fundamental rights including freedom of speech, wants, movement and liberties.

The senior security analyst said four wars had been fought on Kashmir and another war could prove a disaster for the entire region as both Pakistan and India are nuclear powers and its dangerous effects could goes beyond borders.

Brig Mehmood Shah said road to peace in subcontinent was passing through Kashmir valley and lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be established unless resolution of this core issue as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

"India went against UN Security Council resolutions by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A that abolished special status of IIOJ&K and this illegal and unilateral action had exposed Modi Government's nefarious designs against oppressed Kashmiris, adding India could neither change the disputed status of the held valley nor force Pakistan and Kashmiris to accept illegal outcomes." Brigadier Mehmood Shah highly appreciated policies of present government for highlighting human rights abuses and illegal actions of the Modi Government in IIOJ&K at international and diplomatic level.

The PTI Government diplomatic policies had helped created international awareness about Kashmir and sensitize world about Modi Govt's unlawful actions.

He said holding of UNSC's significant meeting on grim situation of IIOJ&K soon after scrapping Article 370 was a significant diplomatic victory of PTI Government besides negated Indian's claims of being its internal matter.

UNSC and International Community are now well aware that resolution of Kashmir issue was imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Brig Mehmood Shah urged world community to look beyond its trade and economic benefits and put pressure on India to give right of self determination to Kashmiris like that of East Taimur as promised to them by UNSC.