Open Menu

India Breaks All Records Of Atrocities, human rights Violations In IIOJK: KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

India breaks all records of atrocities, human rights violations in IIOJK: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said that India has broken all records of oppression and brutalities after illegally invaded the Occupied Kashmir and demanded international community take notice of it.

He also demanded dignity and respect for the people of the held valley.

Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred, children orphaned and women were sexually abused at IIOJK.

He said that India's involvement in state terrorism and human rights abuses were serious threats to the world and regional peace.

Paying rich tributes to sacrifices,  bravery and courage of the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK for right of self-determination, the Governor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and its people were standing with oppressed Kashmiris and will always stand with them.

The political, diplomatic and moral support of oppressed Kashmiris would continue, he said.

He said the day was not far away when the people of IIOJK would get succeed in their legitimate struggle for self determination.

He urged international bodies including UNO to address the long standing Kashmir dispute and international human rights bodies to take notice of endless brutalities at IIOJK.

APP/fam

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Women Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

46 minutes ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

4 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan