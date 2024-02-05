India Breaks All Records Of Atrocities, human rights Violations In IIOJK: KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said that India has broken all records of oppression and brutalities after illegally invaded the Occupied Kashmir and demanded international community take notice of it.
He also demanded dignity and respect for the people of the held valley.
Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor said that hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris were martyred, children orphaned and women were sexually abused at IIOJK.
He said that India's involvement in state terrorism and human rights abuses were serious threats to the world and regional peace.
Paying rich tributes to sacrifices, bravery and courage of the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK for right of self-determination, the Governor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and its people were standing with oppressed Kashmiris and will always stand with them.
The political, diplomatic and moral support of oppressed Kashmiris would continue, he said.
He said the day was not far away when the people of IIOJK would get succeed in their legitimate struggle for self determination.
He urged international bodies including UNO to address the long standing Kashmir dispute and international human rights bodies to take notice of endless brutalities at IIOJK.
APP/fam
