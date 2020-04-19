India Calls on Pakistan to Repair Sikh Shrine After Thunderstorm Destroys 8 Domes - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) India has addressed the neighboring Pakistani nation to reconstruct the parts of the holy Sikh shrine of Gurudwara Kartarpir Sahib in the Pakistani province of Punjab that were destroyed by the weekend's thunderstorm, sources in the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"It has been highlighted that the damage to the structures in the holy Gurudwara have caused great consternation to the members of the Sikh community. Their strong sense of faith and devotion to the holy site must be fully understood and appreciated.

India has urged Pakistan that in deference to the sentiments of the Sikh community, the deficiencies which led to the damage to the newly constructed structures be urgently rectified and remedied," the source said.

The eight domes that have collapsed were built in 2018. According to local media reports, the Pakistani government has come under scrutiny for the poor quality of construction.

Kartarpur Sahib is one of the sacred Sikh pilgrimage sites in Pakistan, which was open to Indian devotees on November 9, despite the political tensions.