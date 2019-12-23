India can carry out any misstep on LoC to divert attention: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India can carry out any misstep on the Line of Control to divert attention from the protests taking place in the country

He said those who think that Indian government has buried the ideology of secular India and is imposing Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy are taking part in these protest demonstrations.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said ceasefire violations along the LoC have increased and fencing has also been cut at very places along the LoC.

There is unusual movement of military.The Foreign Minister said India has committed ceasefire violations for over three thousand times since January this year and more than three hundred people have been targeted in these violations.

He said there seems a well thought-out plan of India to destroy peace in the region.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has suppressed the ongoing tyrannies in occupied Kashmir through communication blackout.

However, despite its desire India could not hide the protests taking place across the country because the Indian government cannot impose curfew in entire country. He said the world is fully aware what the Modi government is doing.However, the world has kept a mum over this entire situation due to its vested interests.

He said this silence is dangerous and can put peace of the entire region at stake.The Foreign Minister thanked the countries, including Malaysia and Turkey, which raised voice for Kashmiris. He said the independent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also taken notice of the use of pellet guns in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan's demand, and investigation in this regard has also been started.