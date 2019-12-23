UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Can Carry Out Any Misstep On LoC To Divert Attention: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:31 PM

India can carry out any misstep on LoC to divert attention: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India can carry out any misstep on the Line of Control to divert attention from the protests taking place in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India can carry out any misstep on the Line of Control to divert attention from the protests taking place in the country.In a statement, he said tension is currently at peak in India, and this all is occurring due to the steps taken by Modi government.The Foreign Minister said Indians are protesting against controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 not only within India but across the world.

He said those who think that Indian government has buried the ideology of secular India and is imposing Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva philosophy are taking part in these protest demonstrations.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said ceasefire violations along the LoC have increased and fencing has also been cut at very places along the LoC.

There is unusual movement of military.The Foreign Minister said India has committed ceasefire violations for over three thousand times since January this year and more than three hundred people have been targeted in these violations.

He said there seems a well thought-out plan of India to destroy peace in the region.Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has suppressed the ongoing tyrannies in occupied Kashmir through communication blackout.

However, despite its desire India could not hide the protests taking place across the country because the Indian government cannot impose curfew in entire country. He said the world is fully aware what the Modi government is doing.However, the world has kept a mum over this entire situation due to its vested interests.

He said this silence is dangerous and can put peace of the entire region at stake.The Foreign Minister thanked the countries, including Malaysia and Turkey, which raised voice for Kashmiris. He said the independent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has also taken notice of the use of pellet guns in occupied Kashmir on Pakistan's demand, and investigation in this regard has also been started.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest World Turkey Malaysia January Citizenship 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

The Government of Japan and the Government of Paki ..

1 minute ago

CTD arrests several suspected persons involved in ..

1 minute ago

German Maritime Agency Authorizes Nord Stream 2 Pi ..

1 minute ago

Eight drug peddlers nabbed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Naseem becomes youngest pacer to claim 5 wickets i ..

1 minute ago

Mass deworming of 7 mln children to help reduce ma ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.