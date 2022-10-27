UrduPoint.com

India Can Never Suppress Kashmir Freedom Movement: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

India can never suppress Kashmir freedom movement: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Thursday said that India could not suppress the passion of freedom among the Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of a walk held to mark the Kashmir Black Day, he said every political party and the government of Pakistan had supported the Kashmir movement and they would continue in future till the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

He said the United Nations had already accepted the stance of Kashmiri people about right of self determination but did not take any practical step yet.

Kaira urged that international community should play its role for the resolution of Kashmir valley conflict for the regional peace, prosperity and development.

Indian authority, following the Israeli patten in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir, converted majority Kahsmiri population into the minority through the issuance of illegal domicile, delimitation and demographic changes, he added.

The PM aide said all governments, irrespective of their political affiliations, had voiced the plight of Kashmiris at home and internationally and that they would continue do so.

The Hindutva-driven regime had left behind all the extremes of barbarity and there was no denying the fact that the biggest role in keeping the struggle alive was that of the Kashmiris' blood and sweat, he said.

Kaira called for keeping the youth aware of the government's efforts for Kashmir and of the importance of Kashmir as the unfinished agenda of partition to keep Kashmiris motivated and save them from hopelessness.

