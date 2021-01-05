India can no longer contain Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination right: MNA Mahboob

PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sayed Mahboob Shah on Tuesday said India could no longer contain the struggle of Kashmiris to achieve their right of self-determination and the time was not too far when its occupation forces would bow down

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :PTI's Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sayed Mahboob Shah on Tuesday said India could no longer contain the struggle of Kashmiris to achieve their right of self-determination and the time was not too far when its occupation forces would bow down.

Talking to APP with regard to the Kashmiris' Right To Self-Determination Day, Mahboob Shah said the cherished demand of Kashmiris for their birth right to decide about their destiny as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council in its resolution adopted on January 05, 1949 remained unfulfilled for the last 72 years.

It is the time that all of us should unitedly draw the world attention towards the persistent denial of the self-determination right to the Kashmiris by India, whose BJP-led government had virtually turned the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) into a prison by locking up the entire population, including their political leaders and depriving them of their basic rights since August 15, 2019.

The world community, especially the United Nations and human rights organizations should take notice of the worst human rights situation in the IIOJ&K and play their role in stopping brutalities being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces, he added.

Mahboob Shah said after abolishing Article 370 of its constitution, India had imposed emergency law in the IIOJK with deployment of over 40,000 additional troop making the held valley the world's most militarized zone.

He said the Indian denial of self-determination right to the Kashmirs was the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other human rights covenants. The Kashmir had issue had prolonged as the UN played the role of a silent spectator and failed to implement its resolutions passed some seven decades ago, he added.

He regretted the people of IIOJK were being subjected to the worst barbarities and brutalities by India for demanding their democratic, legitimate and basic right of self-determination.

He said every world religion preached peace, co-existence and inter-faith harmony, but unfortunately with extremist mindset, the Indian rulers were violating all moral and democratic norms and infringing on the basic rights of Muslims, particularly the Kashmiris.

The Kashmiris' determination while braving Indian tyrannies and suppression showed that they would ultimately succeed in getting freedom from the clutches of India, he added.

Mahboob Shah said the entire nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, stood with their Kashmiri brethren and would continue to extend their diplomatic, moral and political support to them till they achieved the right to self-determination.