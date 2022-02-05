UrduPoint.com

India Can No Longer Suppress Spirit Of Freedom Of IIOJK People Through Oppression: AJK President

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

India can no longer suppress spirit of freedom of IIOJK people through oppression: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 05 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that India can no longer be able to suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris through its oppressive and aggressive posture.

He was talking to the media after leading a rally from Aiwan-e-Sadar to Kachehri Chowk to mark the Kashmir solidarity day here on Saturday.

The AJK President assured the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) that the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan are with them in their struggle for the right to self determination.

He said the people have been expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJK but now more than ever the voice of the Kashmiris needs to be fully conveyed to the world.

He said now it is our responsibility to convey the voice of the people of Kashmir to the international community as 900,000 Indian troops have been involved in atrocities in IIOJK.

He urged upon the Kashmiri living abroad to play their leading role to mobilize the world opinion and project the Kashmir issue in its true perspective for granting the Kashmiri people their fundamental right to self determination.

The AJK President assured on the day of Kashmir solidarity day to the people of Occupied Kashmir that we are with them in their struggle and the people of Occupied Kashmir will be liberated from Indian clutches soon.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for Information Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Minister for Public works and Communications Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Minister for Health Dr Ansar Abdali, Minister for Rehabilitation Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Advisor to the Government Chaudhry Maqbool.

Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan and a large number of people and women also participated in the rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJK.

APP /ahr

