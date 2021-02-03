'India can not change status of Kashmir by cruel tactics'

India can not change the status of Kashmir by cruel tactics as it is an internationally recognized dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :India can not change the status of Kashmir by cruel tactics as it is an internationally recognized dispute.

These views were expressed by Incharge Kashmir Centre Lahore Sardar Sajid Mehmood while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Condemning the killing of innocent youth during the so-called siege and search operations in IIOJK, he said that such atrocities and brutalities could not stop Kashmiri youth from fighting for their freedom. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go wasted.

He said that India should abandon its oppressive policy on Kashmir and resolve it by giving Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

Sardar Sajid said that Indian troops were committing genocide of Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority territory into a minority. He urged the international community to take notice of Indian cruelties.

He said that thousands of Kashmiri youth had been kept behind the bars by Indian rulers and the IIOJK had become a human prison.

He said that Kashmiri people should be given the right to decide their own future and the dispute must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that resolution of Kashmir issue will guarantee to durable peace in the region and the entire world.