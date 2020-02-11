UrduPoint.com
India Can Not Suppress Freedom Movement Of IOK People: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said Indian atrocities could not suppress the freedom movement of the Indian Occupied Kashmiri people.

Talking to ptv, he said Indian government wanted to change demography of occupied territory but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

He urged the international community should come forward and play its due role for resolving the core issue between two nuclear countries as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Right of self determination was long lasting demand of the Kashmiri people and Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to them till achieving their right.

Syed Fakhar Imam said people of India were holding protests all over India against the inhuman policies of Narendra Modi government.

He said Kashmir issue was not a regional but it had global impact now as it should be resolved as per inspirations of the Kashmiris.

The chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the issue of Kashmir in effective manners at all available forums of the world.

He said India was committing openly human rights violation in Occupied valley but international community was keep silence over it.

He said the government should write a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations over the issue.

