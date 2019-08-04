India can not weaken Kashmir freedom movement: Toor Atmankhel

LORALAI, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Atmankhel has said that India broke all records of state repression in Occupied Kashmir but it can not weaken freedom movement in Kashmir. He said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and its people will soon succeed in getting freedom from Indian occupation.

In his statement issued here Sunday, the Minister said that India was putting hurdles on way to regional peace and now it was creating war hysteria merely to sabotage peace efforts being made by Pakistan.

He said the Indian provocation was the result of recent developments with international community and the United States regarding peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute.

APP\378