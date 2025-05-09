India Cannot Act As Judge, Jury, & Executioner: DG ISPR
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that India could not act as the judge, jury, and executioner in a case involving two states
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Friday that India could not act as the judge, jury, and executioner in a case involving two states.
In an interview with TRT World, the DG ISPR said India has a habit of blaming Pakistan for terror incidents without evidence and using such claims for its internal political gains. He said this practice must stop.
He added that when the recent terror incident occurred, Pakistan responded logically by offering to conduct an independent and neutral investigation instead of exchanging blame. Pakistan firmly rejects the accusations and demands credible evidence to be shared with a neutral body, he added.
He said India ignored this offer and instead attacked six locations in Pakistan, including mosques and places of worship.
These attacks targeted innocent civilians—children, women, and the elderly—without any proof of who was responsible.
Answering a question, he said that Indian forces have been shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), often targeting civilians deliberately.
In response, Pakistan is only engaging Indian military check posts that are firing across the border, using small arms.
He clearly said, “Pakistan is not using drones or launching any rocket attacks, absolutely not.”
He also said that India has created a false media narrative, claiming that Pakistan launched drone strikes and aircraft attacks across the border. He said this is entirely made up.
“In modern warfare, everything leaves an electronic trace,” he explained. “If Pakistan had launched missile attacks, there would be clear evidence.”
He said Indian media was spreading false stories, including claims of downing Pakistani aircraft and capturing pilots, none of which is true. “India has taken control of international media and digital platforms, creating a non-stop stream of made-up stories. To us, it's becoming laughable,” he added.
“As I said earlier, when Pakistan takes action, the world will know. We don’t need Indian media to announce it.”
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..
Murder case accused arrested
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market
India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 192 minutes ago
-
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan2 minutes ago
-
Murder case accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 1415 minutes ago
-
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression2 minutes ago
-
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various fields2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman stresses emergency preparedness during surprise visit to Disaster Management HQ2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant2 minutes ago
-
Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant46 minutes ago